Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 618.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

CNC stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,194,241. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

