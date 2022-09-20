Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

