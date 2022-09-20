Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 2,585.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 30.15%. Research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

