Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
CoreCard Price Performance
NYSE:CCRD opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. CoreCard Co. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.
CoreCard Profile
