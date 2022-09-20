Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

CoreCard Price Performance

NYSE:CCRD opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. CoreCard Co. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

