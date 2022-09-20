Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $93,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

