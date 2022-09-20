Financial Review: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -68.69% -24.66% -20.18% LivePerson -44.25% -84.57% -16.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and LivePerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million 11.46 -$191.99 million ($25.42) -0.58 LivePerson $469.62 million 1.76 -$124.97 million ($3.01) -3.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LivePerson has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.3% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freshworks and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 4 5 0 2.56 LivePerson 1 9 2 0 2.08

Freshworks presently has a consensus price target of $18.23, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $18.27, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Freshworks.

Summary

LivePerson beats Freshworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

