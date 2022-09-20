Financial Survey: AT&T (NYSE:T) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AT&T and PCCW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $168.86 billion 0.71 $20.08 billion $2.72 6.16 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

AT&T has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AT&T and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 13.41% 13.11% 4.28% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 11 7 0 2.39 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $23.78, suggesting a potential upside of 41.87%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than PCCW.

Summary

AT&T beats PCCW on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides data, voice, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. It markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The company's Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico; and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brand names. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About PCCW

(Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

