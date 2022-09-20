FinNexus Hits Market Capitalization of $15,367.78 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $15,367.78 and $9.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00873491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus launched on July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

