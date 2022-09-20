Firo One Day Volume Reaches $8.42 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00015048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024680 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00153844 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00276120 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00745867 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00594326 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
Firo Profile
Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,281 coins. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.
