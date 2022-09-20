First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

