First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $178,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

FGBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

