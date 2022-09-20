First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,467.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
