First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50.

