First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

