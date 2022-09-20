First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

