First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 9,075 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.