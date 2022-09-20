First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

