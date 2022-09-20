First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.