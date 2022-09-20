First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $325,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

