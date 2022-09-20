First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $673,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TIP stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

