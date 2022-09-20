First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $358,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.