First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

