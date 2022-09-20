First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 3,402 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE:O opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

