First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 793 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

