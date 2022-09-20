First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 508,168 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 358,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

