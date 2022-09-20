First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.32.

FM opened at C$24.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.04. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

