Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Floki Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $73.68 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Floki Inu Coin Profile

Floki Inu launched on June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,261,152,810 coins and its circulating supply is 9,317,941,249,166 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki-inu.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

