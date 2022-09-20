Flowserve Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
Flowserve Price Performance
NYSE FLS opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flowserve Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.
