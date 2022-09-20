FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBTX by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBTX by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $765.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CBTX had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $38.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

