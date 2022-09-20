FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,400 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $594,802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 408,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.4 %

DOCN stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

