FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.