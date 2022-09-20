FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 704,461 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of CHNG opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

