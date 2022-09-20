FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,850,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,273,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,348,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $13.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Skeena Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.