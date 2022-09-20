FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $54,000 Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,894,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of PL opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

