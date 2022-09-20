FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $125,000 in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 407,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.43% and a negative net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

