FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $132,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 617,607 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

SOXS opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.