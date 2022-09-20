FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $158,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.