FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $158,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 1.0 %
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean
In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
