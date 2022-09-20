FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $42,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

