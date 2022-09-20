FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.