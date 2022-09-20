FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 169,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 118,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.