FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $86,194.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841 in the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

