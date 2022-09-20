FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $852.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $788.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.