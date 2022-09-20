FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 79,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

FULT stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.