FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SSKN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

