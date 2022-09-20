FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 917 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

