FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

