FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 3.7 %

APPS stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

