FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,629.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,006,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,934.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $121,629.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,006,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,934.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 123,000 shares of company stock worth $317,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

