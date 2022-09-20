FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,336,518. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

GO opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

