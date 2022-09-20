FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

Shares of JKS opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.70. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

